Ricky Martin marries artist Jwan Yosef

Surprise: Singer Ricky Martin is married!

The performer told E! News that he wed his partner, artist Jwan Yosef, though they've yet to have a proper wedding reception.

"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," he said. "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know."

Martin, 46, confirmed his relationship with Yosef in 2016, and they got engaged later that year.

The singer is also a father to nine-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

"My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family," he recently told Out magazine. "This is a beautiful sense of freedom.”