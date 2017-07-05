Robert Downey Jr. said watching his character, Tony Stark, groom a young Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, in the new “Spider-Man: Homecoming” made him feel like a parent watching their teenager take the wheel.

“I just keep thinking it's about when your 16-year-old says, ‘Well I have a license now I can drive,’ and you want to put a tracker in their car and you want to be able to deactivate it,” Downey said in an interview that aired today on “Good Morning America.” “For those who are familiar with him and love Spider-Man, he really does kind of rise to the occasion and through a series of mishaps and trials he does wind up doing some extraordinary stuff.”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” marks the seventh time Downey Jr., 52, has reprised his role as Tony Stark, the character made famous in the “Iron Man” series and the "Avengers" movies.

The actor described it as a “blast” to get to bring the character to a Spider-Man movie after reading Spider-Man comic books as a kid.

“I genuinely had a blast,” he said. “I just love Spider-Man so to me being able to participate in reintroducing Spider-Man to a new generation or giving kind of a really back to, that's why it's called homecoming.”

Downey Jr. will return as Tony Stark for the eighth time in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War." When asked how many more times he’ll step into the role of Iron Man, Downey Jr. said he wants to leave the franchise in top condition.

"It's like with a team if you're going to hang up your jersey, you want to make sure the team is in good shape and they can still compete at a high level," he said, "because ultimately that's what made the whole thing worth doing anyways."

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters July 7.

The Disney Co. is the parent of Marvel Studios and ABC News.