"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row, raking in an estimated $64.3 million and bringing its domestic earnings to $286.3 millionaccording to Box Office Mojo. As of Thursday, its worldwide total gross stood at just under $420 million.

The movie stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Bill Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed and Alan Tudyk. "Star Wars" is produced by Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Disney. Disney is also the parent company of ABC News.

The animated musical comedy "Sing" took second place this weekend, with a $35.2 million haul. The film, with an all-star voice cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane and Scarlett Johansson, opened Wednesday and topped $20 million heading into the three-day weekend, bringing its total domestic take so far to just shy of $56 million.

"Passengers," starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, opened Wednesday as well, making $3.2 million. It tacked on another $14.8 million over the weekend, for a total of $22 million.

Rounding out the top five was the comedy "Why Him?," starring Bryan Cranston, James Franco, Zoey Deutch and Megan Mullally. The film, which opened Friday, finished in fourth place, earning $11 million. "Assassin's Creed," featuring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons, bowed in fifth place, earning $10.2 million over the three-day weekend. The feature, which debuted Wednesday, has so far taken in a total of $17.8 million in the U.S.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales: 1. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," $64.3 million 2. "Sing," $35.2 million 3. "Passengers," $14.9 million 4. "Why Him?," $11 million 5. "Assassin's Creed," $5 million 6. "Moana," $4 million 7. "Fences," $6.6 million 8. "La La Land," $5.7 million 9. "Office Christmas Party," $5 million 10. "Collateral Beauty," $4.2 million