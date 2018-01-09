Russell Simmons 'vehemently' denies new assault allegations

Russell Simmons has released a statement "vehemently" denying new allegations of misconduct made against him.

The New York Police Department has confirmed to ABC News that two women recently came forward to file complaints against the music mogul, which TMZ has reported stem from alleged rapes in 1983 and 1991.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, Simmons called the accusations "horrific," and stated that "all of my relations have been consensual."

"I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described," he stated.

"In recent weeks, some former business, creative and romantic partners have aired grievances as claims I categorically reject. In some of these instances, financial motives and direct contradictory witness testimony has been supplied to the media, which has been completely left out of stories. In the last few days, one woman attempted to extort me for $500,000 only to recant her ridiculous claim. The current allegations range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful. The presumption of innocent until proven guilty must not be replaced by 'guilty by association.'"

ABC News has not independently confirmed Simmons' extortion claim.

Over the past few months, at least six other women have come forward to accuse Simmons, 60, of sexual misconduct.

The Def Jam Recordings founder stepped down from his companies in November after a second woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, and in December, an NYPD spokesman told ABC News that authorities were investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault made against him.

Simmons has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex and has apologized for being "thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships."

"I have re-dedicated myself to spiritual learning, healing and working on behalf of the communities to which I have devoted my life. I have accepted that I can and should get dirt on my sleeves if it means witnessing the birth of a new consciousness about women," he said in his statement Tuesday. "What I will not accept is responsibility for what I have not done. I have conducted my life with a message of peace and love. Although I have been candid about how I have lived in books and interviews detailing my flaws, I will relentlessly fight against any untruthful character assassination that paints me as a man of violence."