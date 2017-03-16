Ryan Reynolds paid a lofty compliment to his “Life” co-star Jake Gyllenhaal on “Good Morning America” today, although his wife, Blake Lively, might make him sleep on the couch tonight for it.

“Blake, my wife, is very good at cooking, and Jake might be just a little bit better,” the Golden Globe-nominated actor said. “He can throw down. It gets very competitive between the two.”

Knowing that comment might not sit well with Lively, Reynolds joked, “I’m moving out at the end of the month. I’m actually moving out right now, under this desk. I’m already making plans.”

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal got to be good friends after working together on the new movie “Life,” a sci-fi thriller about scientists trapped on the International Space Station with a vicious alien.

“We’re hanging out all the time,” Reynolds, 40, said. “We live near each other. It’s cool. I live out in the ‘burbs.”

The “Deadpool” actor explained that he often enjoys his co-stars while working with them on a film and imagines they’ll continue to hang out after the movie has wrapped, “and you never see them again.”

But that wasn’t the case with Gyllenhaal, whom he refers to as “the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today.”

“He’s definitely one of my favorites,” Reynolds said, “and at the same time he’s one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met.”

"Life" hits theaters nationwide March 24.