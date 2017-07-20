Ryan Seacrest returning to host 'American Idol' reboot

Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the new "American Idol."

The big announcement was made this morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," where he is the co-host with Kelly Ripa.

Got some big news I can't wait to share. Flip on @LiveKellyRyan right now :) — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017

"I can confirm with absolute confirmation ... that Ryan Seacrest is returning as the host of 'American Idol,'" Ripa announced.

ABC is bringing back the long-running music competition series this fall for the 2017-18 season. Seacrest has served as host for the franchise since its 2002 debut.

When the show ended its 15-season run on Fox in April 2016, Seacrest in his goodbye to fans raised speculation that the show might go on.

He ended the series finale by uttering his famous phrase, "And one more time -- this is so tough -- we say to you from Hollywood, goodnight, America."

Then he added, "for now."

After ABC announced in May that it was bringing back the show and Seacrest was named as co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," there was speculation that he would return as host of the "Idol" reboot.

The longtime host will be busy. In addition to "Live," he will continue hosting ABC’s annual live show, "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and his No. 1 morning drive-time radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," as well as the nationally syndicated Top 40 radio show.

The nationwide search for the next "Idol" kicks off next month, with Katy Perry as one of the judges. The pop star was named as the first addition to the reboot. No word on who her fellow judges will be.

ABC is bringing "American Idol" back to TV with producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.