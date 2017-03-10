Sarah Michelle Gellar is not shying away from her "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" roots, even 20 years later. When asked by ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis if she thought of herself as "forever Buffy," Gellar discussed how she feels the role defined her career.

"If you'd asked me a year after the show, I would've had that 20-year-old, snobby, 'I'm known for more than that' [attitude] or whatever," she said. "But now, I realize as a real adult that because the show is so successful, because I am so proud of the indelible mark that we made with that show and that character, if gives me the freedom to try other things."

"Buffy" -- which premiered 20 years ago today -- told the story of a girl who battled vampires and demons while also handling the everyday struggles of teenage life. It lasted seven seasons. Gellar, who played the title role, tweeted a tribute to the show today, thanking fans for the continued support.

On Wednesday, she also posted a nod to her fearless Buffy character on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day.

When asked about the possibility of a "Buffy" movie, Gellar was skeptical.

"You know, 'Buffy' was a movie, and I think people forget that," she said, referencing the 1992 film that came before the series. "It didn't really work in that form because it's a story that needs to evolve and be told over time."

She wouldn't write the idea off completely, though.

"That's not to say never, but I joke at this point I'll be killing vampires with the sticks from my walker," she said.

Gellar said through "Buffy," she has already experienced more success than she ever thought she would have, and it's given her the confidence to tackle other challenges in her career.

"I'm comfortable with that," she said. "I'm not trying to achieve or chase a dream that's never going to happen. And because of that [role] it let me take other roles that I probably would've been afraid or to try another venture in my life."