Behind the scenes with the stars at CMA Fest

Country music fans from around the globe convened in Nashville for the annual CMA Music Festival this summer -- a four-day, nonstop concert featuring stars such as Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley and Garth Brooks.

"Good Morning America" went behind-the-scenes at the venue, catching up with some of the country music chart toppers before they hit the stage.

"There's nothing like walking out on that stage and feeling like the electricity of the stadium filled with country music fans from all over the world," Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town said of the event.

Thomas Rhett, who hosted the festival for the second year in a row, along with his former tour mate Kelsea Ballerini, joked that after touring together and now hosting the CMA Fest together he is "sick of her."

"She's such a pleasure to work with, and on top of all of that, we're friends, so it makes everything a whole lot smoother," Rhett added of working with Ballerini. "It's been awesome."

Country stars Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and more got candid with "GMA" backstage, revealing their preferred pump-up songs, go-to emojis and favorite foods to cook. Watch their answers in the video below and catch some of the best performances on the three-hour "CMA Fest" TV special tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.