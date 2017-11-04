Twenty-two years after her untimely death, Selena finally got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday evening.

As nearly 4,500 fans looked on -- several wearing costumes resembling the Queen of Tejano music -- the late singer's star was unveiled just down the street from Capitol Records. It's where the singer once signed her music recording contract.

Selena, whose birth name was Selena Quintanilla, was murdered in 1995 by the president of her fan club. She was only 23.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The singer's husband, Chris Perez, along with her family, attended the highly-anticipated ceremony along with actress Eva Longoria. And Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand to announce that Nov. 3 is now officially known in the city as "Selena Day."

"I promised myself I wasn't going to cry," Longoria told the crowd. "This star isn’t just for Selena but for all Latinas."

We’ve been dreaming of this day for a while. The one and only Reina de la música Tex-Mex, Selena, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! pic.twitter.com/cq6UouOVeZ — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) November 4, 2017

The late singer now joins 89 Latino artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Celia Cruz who have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"Selena said the goal isn't to live forever but to create something that will," her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said. "And I think tonight is a perfect testament of that."

Tara Ziemba/AFP/Getty Images

The singer's star comes amid her pop culture resurgence.

Not only is there a MAC Cosmetics line inspired by her bold lipstick choices, but Urban Outfitters and Target have even carried T-shirt lines featuring Selena. Also, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West and Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena for Halloween this year.

Selena was best known for her hit Spanish-language songs such as “Como la Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Her English-language crossover hit, "Dreaming Of You," was released posthumously and reached No. 22 on the Billboard 100.