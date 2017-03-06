Shannen Doherty feels 'lucky' at 1st event since finishing chemo

In her first event out since finishing chemo and radiation treatments, Shannen Doherty walked the carpet at the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundations’ Gratitude Gala in Los Angeles Saturday, telling reporters she feels "lucky that I'm here."

It was less than two weeks ago that the actress wrote on Instagram, on which she has been documenting her cancer battle, "I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting."

At Saturday's event, Doherty told People magazine that she feels "great."

"I feel, like, lucky. Lucky that I’m here, lucky that I’m standing next to Marc [Ching, the foundation's founder], lucky that I get to be a part of this foundation, lucky that we get to be a voice tonight for the voiceless and just lucky.”

The former "Beverly Hills 90210" star also explained why this was such an important event to attend, such a short time after finishing her treatments.

"I’ve had a few heroes in my life. My dad, who passed away six-and-a-half years ago, who was my best friend and absolute hero, and Marc,” she told the magazine. “Marc is a hero to me and I look up to him and I admire him."

Doherty revealed she had cancer in 2015, later undergoing a mastectomy, followed by chemo and radiation. She's been very positive and candid on Instagram, documenting the process with those who have been by her side through it all, such as her mother Rosa.