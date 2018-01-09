The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts movie awards -- commonly referred to as the "British Oscars" -- are in, and Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" leads the pack with 12 nominations.

The BAFTAs, which often help predict the Oscar race, also singled out recent Golden Globe winners "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and "Darkest Hour," both of which tied with nine nominations a piece.

Focus Features via IMDb

"The Shape of Water" is in the running for best film, with Golden Globe winner del Toro nominated for both director and original screenplay. Star Sally Hawkins is nominated in the leading actress category, with her co-star Octavia Spencer getting a nod for supporting actress.

Also up for best film: "Call Me By Your Name," "Darkest Hour," "Dunkirk" and "Three Billboards."

In addition, "Darkest Hour" earned a best actor nomination for Gary Oldman, who transformed himself into Winston Churchill for the role. Kristin Scott Thomas earned a supporting actress nomination for playing Churchill's supportive wife Clementine.

BAFTA also recognized "Three Billboards" star Frances McDormand in the leading actress category and fellow Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell got a supporting actor nod, as did co-star Woody Harrelson.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Here's the list of the main categories for the 2017 BAFTA Awards, which will be held February 18, 2018 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The full list can be found here:

Best Film

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Animated Film

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"

"My Life as a Courgette"

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve -- "Blade Runner 2049"

Luca Guadagnino -- "Call Me By Your Name"

Christopher Nolan -- "Dunkirk"

Guillermo del Toro -- "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh -- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Leading Actress

Annette Bening -- "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"

Frances McDormand -- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie -- "I, Tonya"

Sally Hawkins -- "The Shape of Water"

Saoirse Ronan -- "Lady Bird"

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis -- "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya -- "Get Out"

Gary Oldman -- "Darkest Hour"

Jamie Bell -- "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"

Timothee Chalamet -- "Call Me by Your Name"

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney -- "I, Tonya"

Kristin Scott Thomas -- "Darkest Hour"

Laurie Metcalf -- "Lady Bird"

Leslie Manville -- "Phantom Thread"

Octavia Spencer -- "The Shape of Water"

Supporting Actor