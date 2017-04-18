Sienna Miller on co-parenting with ex Tom Sturridge: 'We do bedtime every day'

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are no longer a couple, but the two remain close as they co-parent 4-year-old daughter Marlowe. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Miller said Sturridge, who lives a few blocks away from her, hangs out at her home "all the time."

"We do bedtime every day," the actress said. "We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works. It's not that it's not complicated, because it is."

Sturridge and Miller called it quits in 2015 after four years together. Despite their friendly relationship, she said she still has some of the struggles of a single mother, and still has exhausting moments at times.

"That's parenthood," she said. "You're so enriched by it and so fulfilled, but at the same time, I look at these people who just don't have any responsibility, and it feels like the responsibility is crippling."

She told the magazine she would like to have more children in the future, if she meets the right partner.

"[I see] kids," Miller said of her future. "And grandkids. And I'm the matriarch at this palazzo in Tuscany, and I'm cooking and looking after little babies."