Simone Biles wows with perfect scores but is voted off

On Monday night's 'Dancing with the Stars', the remaining four dancers -- Olympic Gold medal winner Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei, NFL running back Rashad Jennings and two-time World Series champ David Ross -- competed to go to next week's finals to win the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. Dancers faced two rounds for this week’s semi-finals and each performed individual dances.

The first dance was the Judges' Challenge, in which a DWTS judge worked with a star and performed a dance of their choosing, while in the second round, stars did a dance they hadn't done this season.

Simone Biles came out of her shell with some help from judge Carrie Ann Inaba and absolutely wowed on the dance floor in both of her dances with partner Sasha Farber.

She did a jive to "Faith" by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande and later, a rumba to "Skyscraper" by Demi Lovato, earning two perfect scores. But in a shocking turn of events, she was voted off at the end of the show.

Nevertheless, the feisty 20-year-old was remarkably upbeat and commented that she learned a lot about herself. As the credits and tears rolled, the remaining three contestants and their dance partners circled Biles for hugs.

Normani Kordei, who so far has been ahead of the pack with consistently strong performances, worked with judge Len Goodman in preparation for her Viennese waltz with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The dance, to "Desperado" by Rihanna, was nearly perfect but Kordei stumbled coming out of a turn and it cost her a point from each judge. Later, she rebounded in her jazz dance to "What a Wonderful World" by Ray Chew Live and brought in another perfect score. Goodman stood up and applauded her while Bruno Tonioli called her a diva and a star.

The men fared well, with Ross and Jennings both earning compliments from the judges. Ross was the low scorer of the night, though judges noted he is a fan favorite. Chicago Cubs fans and their boundless enthusiasm for the catcher who helped bring them a national title last year may have helped Ross come out ahead of Biles and saved him from elimination, with viewer votes.

Also during the show, "DWTS" pro Cheryl Burke performed a dance ahead of her upcoming 30-city fall tour, Love on the Floor, while British singer Calum Scott performed "Dancing on My Own," alongside a dance from pros Witney Carson and Artem Chigvintsev.

Monday night's standout moment: While Normani Kordei continues to shine, the elimination of giggly and animated Simone Biles at the end of the show was an absolute shocker and, in spite of the magnificent dancing by all, it was the most memorable event of the night.

Judges' Scores: Simone Biles and Sasha Farber –40 in the first round/40 in the second round, total = 80 Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy – 36/40 total = 76 Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater – 38/39, total = 77 David Ross and Lindsay Arnold – 34/36, total = 70 Dancing with the Stars returns for the season finale next Monday night on ABC.