Singer Brandy taken to hospital after losing consciousness on Delta plane

Singer Brandy Norwood was taken to the hospital early this morning after she apparently became unconscious aboard a Delta Air Lines jet preparing to depart from Los Angeles International Airport, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

There were no further details on her condition.

“The flight crew of Delta flight 763 from LAX to New York’s JFK International Airport returned to the gate, prior to departure, after a customer fell ill on boar,” Delta said in a statement, though it did not identify the passenger. “Medical personnel met the flight and transported the customer to a local hospital.”

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m. local time when officers and firefighter-paramedics received a call about a sick passenger who was “unconscious or almost unconscious” after boarding, according to Los Angeles World Airports police.

Norwood, 38, was removed from the plane but had regained full consciousness by then, airport police said.

Norwood is a singer and actress who became famous in the '90s with hits like "The Boy Is Mine" and shows like "Moesha." Her most recent album, "Two Eleven," came out in 2012 and she was part of a TV series "Zoe Ever After" last year.