Snowed in? What to watch during the storm

If you live in the Northeast, chances are good you're snowed in today.

Fortunately, when the weather gets frightful, there's plenty of movies -- on streaming services and video on demand -- to watch from home.

So grab a blanket, a cup of cocoa and the remote and snuggle in for some epic binge watching.

Here are 5 winter-themed movies to watch:

"Alive"

What could be worse than being cooped up inside while a storm rages outside? For some perspective, check out the 1993 classic film "Alive," starring Ethan Hawke, about the true story of the Uruguayan rugby team's struggle to stay alive after their plane crashes in the frozen Andes mountains. Streaming on Netflix

"Frozen"

Here's something the whole family can watch and sing along to as well!

"Misery"

Why is it that horror movies and winter go together so well? Kathy Bates won the Oscar for her portrayal of a psychotic fan who holds an author captive and forces him to write what she wants after his car runs off the road during a blizzard.

"The Shining"

Ten years before Stephen King wrote "Misery," he penned "The Shining," which Stanley Kubrick adapted into the 1980 classic horror film about a couple, played by Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, who are hired as winter caretakers of a hotel. When the couple and their young son are snowed in for the winter, that's when the haunting begins.

"Fargo"

Ethan and Joel Coen's dark crime drama is an homage to their snowy Minnesota upbringing. It will have you laughing through the storm. Streaming on Hulu