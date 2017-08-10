Donald Glover doesn't want to be compared to anyone -- not even his new boss, Ron Howard, who's directing the forthcoming Han Solo film in which the "Atlanta" creator will star.

"I don't want to be the next Ron Howard or the next anybody else," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "My job is to do what Ron could have never done.”

Howard replaced directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who split back in June over creative differences with the studio, Lucasfilm.

Glover, 33, who will play Lando Calrissian in the standalone film, admits that having Howard step in to direct left him feeling a bit intimidated.

“Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is ... [but Phil and Chris] hired us, so you sort of feel like, 'I know I'm not your first choice' ... And you worry about that," he said.

"I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child," Glover added. "The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?'"

Glover was even more tight-lipped when discussing his show "Atlanta's" upcoming second season.

He only offered, "I don't want to go into season two [with the mindset of] ‘Enough people liked it so just keep those people,’ because then you begin to give your audience a methadone drip of bulls--- that keeps them happy as opposed to, ‘We did something controversial and more people were interested.’”

Both season two of "Atlanta" and the as-yet-untitled Han Solo movie are set to debut in 2018.

The film, to be out next May, also stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo and Woody Harrelson as Garris Shrike. Joonas Suotamo will take on the role of Chewbacca, and Emilia Clarke has an unknown role in the closely-guarded production.