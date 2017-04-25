'Star Wars: Episode IX,' new 'Indiana Jones' movie get release dates

The teaser trailer for "Star Wars: Episode VIII," aka "The Last Jedi," arrived a couple weeks ago, but we already know when "Episode IX" will be hitting theaters.

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced that the ninth chapter of the "Star Wars" saga will arrive in theaters May 24, 2019. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the movie will be the final chapter in the latter-day "Star Wars trilogy" that began with "The Force Awakens."

As previously reported, the late Carrie Fisher will not appear in "Episode IX," either via stock footage or digital recreation, but she will be in "The Last Jedi."

Meanwhile, the long-awaited new chapter in the "Indiana Jones" saga will hit theaters July 10, 2020. Steven Spielberg is back in the director's chair, while Harrison Ford will return as the intrepid whip-cracking archeologist.

Speaking of Ford, the standalone "Star Wars" film exploring his character Han Solo's early days, will come out May 25, 2018.

Disney is the parent company of both Lucasfilm and ABC News.