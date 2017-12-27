"Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill took to Twitter Tuesday to voice his regrets about making any past "doubts" about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" public.

In interviews leading up to the film, including one with ABC News' "Popcorn With Peter Travers," Hamill questioned his character Luke Skywalker being downtrodden and morose in this latest film, which came out almost two weeks ago and has led the box offices ever since with almost $800 million worldwide in sales.

On this new pessimistic Luke, Hamill, 66, told Travers he had said, "I wouldn't do that or I wouldn't say that." Hamill was referring to the fact that in previous trailers and clips released, Skywalker is seen saying "The Jedi must end," among other negative things. It's unlike the upbeat hero of the original trilogy.

But to his credit, in this interview and others, Hamill has admitted that this new movie was "wonderful" after he saw it all put together and that any questions he had about past films like "The Force Awakens" were quelled when he saw the positive fan reactions.

"I was wrong!" he said about doubting the 2015 film that featured Skywalker's return after more than 30 years.

And Tuesday on Twitter, Hamill clarified any past doubts, specifically about "The Last Jedi."

"I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public," the actor wrote. "Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill."

Attached to the tweet was a few quotes from another interview, including one where Hamill says he was wrong about "The Last Jedi" and that he thinks "being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing."

He added in that interview, "Because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training you padawans, we've seen it. And nobody could do it better than Alec Guinness and I shouldn't even try."

Guinness played Obi-Wan Kenobi, the aging Jedi who trains the young Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars."

