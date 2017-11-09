There's a new 'Star Wars' trilogy on the way

"Star Wars" fans, get ready to go deep in a new part of the galaxy far, far away!

A new "Star Wars" trilogy, led by "The Last Jedi" writer-director Rian Johnson, is making its way to the big screen, Disney announced today.

In the new film series, Johnson, along with producer Ram Bergman, who will collaborate with the director, will introduce new characters to the "Star Wars" universe. Bergman was a producer on "The Last Jedi."

"We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on 'The Last Jedi,'" Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. "'Star Wars' is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films."

The new trilogy will be completely separate from what Johnson, 43, wrote in "The Last Jedi," which continues the story from 2015's hit film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

In 'The Last Jedi," out Dec. 15, Daisy Ridley's Rey just battled Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, and is off to find a hiding Luke Skywalker, portrayed by Mark Hamill.

