Superman Henry Cavill speaks out on 'Justice League' mustache controversy

When reports surfaced earlier this week Superman actor Henry Cavill was filming "Justice League" reshoots with a mustache, which would later have to be digitally removed, fans lost their minds.

The actor, who is currently shooting "Mission: Impossible 6," took to Instagram to address the "fiasco" and try to calm fans. Yes, you read that right.

His cheeky post began "Dear followers."

"It is time to finally set the record straight in this moustache fiasco," he wrote. "Pictured above, is not a set on 'MI6' but is in fact the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as 'Henry Cavill's Moustache,'" he continued.

After his joke, he added that "there has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the JL reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic 'stache.'"

He then said he fully is aware that the "beast" of a mustache has to go "without bringing our own doom raining down upon us."

All jokes aside, Superman died in the last film, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and while his comeback is certain in "League," there's no word on if he'll be gruffer or if the mustache factors into a possible new look.

"Justice League" hits theaters on Nov. 17.