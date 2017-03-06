Tarek El Moussa not only has experienced a bout with thyroid cancer, but is now speaking out about the testicular cancer he battled at the same time. The "Flip or Flop" star talked to People about the struggle he kept quiet.

"Testicular cancer is more of a private thing," El Moussa told People.

After the thyroid diagnosis, with help from now-ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina El Moussa, he combed through his previous medical records to find anything else out of the ordinary. After finding an irregular testicular exam from years earlier, El Moussa pursued further testing.

"I was at one building doing my thyroid stuff and mentioned I was going across the street to get an ultrasound done," El Moussa said. "I'll never forget the doctor joking, 'I hope you don't have cancer!'"

El Moussa got the ultrasound and he remembers the technician suddenly acting nervous -- a sign El Moussa said immediately made him know something was wrong.

"A half hour later they tell me I have cancer and try to sign me up for surgery," El Moussa said. "That was devastating."

After receiving surgery and radioactive iodine therapy, El Moussa has successfully beaten the cancers, People reports. He's been inspired to come forward and share the second cancer battle because he thought it would help people be more aware of their own health.

"A lot of people said they got tested because I shared my [thyroid cancer] story," he said. "I thought this was the time to come forward because it could save some lives."