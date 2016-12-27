Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Visit to 96-Year-Old World War II Vet

Taylor Swift gave a 96-year-old World War II vet with cancer the ultimate Christmas gift -- a surprise visit.
The 27-year-old music superstar surprised Cyrus Porter at his Missouri home on Monday after a local news station did a story about Porter, known as the oldest “Swifty.” He's even driven to Swift's concerts in St. Louis and Memphis with his grandkids, according to reports.
“It’s a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!” grandson Robert Frye captioned a Twitter selfie.
Other posts show Swift checking out Porter’s WWII memorabilia before picking up her guitar and leading his 60-plus children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to acoustic performances of her songs, including her 2014 hit, “Shake It Off.”
Swift has not yet commented on the visit.
It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016
Popo showing off his WWII memories! pic.twitter.com/Vkg2B6ZW1j— Melissa Hunter (@MelissaJHunter) December 27, 2016
Amazing experience pic.twitter.com/maXUPZSguD— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016
Taylor Swift was at popo's for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/m3Mss8CIT8— Landon (@Landon_Poore) December 26, 2016
okay this is the last thing i'm posting. @taylorswift13 I still can't believe it!! pic.twitter.com/G5pfUpYaH6— Landon (@Landon_Poore) December 26, 2016