Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Visit to 96-Year-Old World War II Vet

Taylor Swift gave a 96-year-old World War II vet with cancer the ultimate Christmas gift -- a surprise visit.

The 27-year-old music superstar surprised Cyrus Porter at his Missouri home on Monday after a local news station did a story about Porter, known as the oldest “Swifty.” He's even driven to Swift's concerts in St. Louis and Memphis with his grandkids, according to reports.

“It’s a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!” grandson Robert Frye captioned a Twitter selfie.

Other posts show Swift checking out Porter’s WWII memorabilia before picking up her guitar and leading his 60-plus children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to acoustic performances of her songs, including her 2014 hit, “Shake It Off.”

Swift has not yet commented on the visit.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

Popo showing off his WWII memories! pic.twitter.com/Vkg2B6ZW1j — Melissa Hunter (@MelissaJHunter) December 27, 2016

Taylor Swift was at popo's for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/m3Mss8CIT8 — Landon (@Landon_Poore) December 26, 2016