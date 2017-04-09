Teresa Giudice celebrates daughter's religious milestone with party

Despite her husband still serving time in federal prison, Teresa Giudice found cause to celebrate. Her daughter, Gia, took the Catholic sacrament of confirmation.

For Catholics, confirmation means a baptized member is now a full participant in the church.

After the church ceremony, the Giudices celebrated at a restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, according to photos posted to social media.

In one caption, Giudice, 44, said of her 16-year-old daughter: "My beautiful daughter @_giagiudice on her Confirmation God Bless & I Love You."

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star also showed off a cake, created by celebrity chef, Buddy Valstro.

My beautiful @_giagiudice God Bless you baby on your confirmation ???? cake by @buddyvalastro A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Fellow "Real Housewives" star and Gia Giudice's aunt, Melissa Gorga, was also in attendance, photos showed. In one caption, Gorga referred to Gia Giudice as "my beautiful niece."

My beautiful niece @_giagiudice made her confirmation today? #loveher #godbless A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

A little auntie time?? @_giagiudice A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

One person missing from the family celebration was Gia Giudice's father, Joe, who began a 41-month sentence at a New Jersey prison in March, after pleading guilty to conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud charges.

His sentence began after Teresa Giudice’s own homecoming from prison last December after serving 11 and a half months of a 15-month sentence following her pleading guilty to multiple offenses including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa and Joe Guidice, who have been married since 1999, also have three other daughters, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella.