5 Things to Know About Golden Globe Surprise Winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson

One of the biggest surprises Sunday night at the Golden Globe Awards was Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s winning the supporting actor award for movies.

Taylor-Johnson beat out favorites Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight" and Jeff Bridges for "To Hell and High Water" for his performance as a redneck killer in Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals."

The 26-year-old English actor isn't yet a household name, but after his Golden Globe win, he's certainly on his way.

Here are five things you need to know about him:

Taylor-Johnson has been acting for two decades.

Backstage after his win, Taylor-Johnson thanked his parents. "I found acting when I was 6 and they gave me that opportunity, and I found my passion and joy. The fact that they nurtured and encouraged that -- I wouldn’t be here without them," said the actor, who was born Aaron Johnson in Buckinghamshire, England.

He began performing as a youngster in the films "Shanghai Knights (2003)," where he played a young Charlie Chaplin, "The Illusionist (2006)" and "Angus (2008)."

His breakthrough role was playing John Lennon.

At age 19, Taylor-Johnson was cast as the former Beatles member in the biopic "Nowhere Boy" in 2009. His performance was widely lauded, winning him the Empire Award for Best Newcomer and Glamour Award for Man of the Year. The film is also where he met his future wife.

Taylor-Johnson is married to director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The actor was accompanied to the Globes by his wife, "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson. Despite their 23-year age difference, the pair fell in love after meeting on the set of "Nowhere Boy," which she directed. She was 42 at the time.

The couple later tied the knot in June 2012 in a small ceremony in Somerset, England, and soon after changed their last name to Taylor-Johnson. Thanking his wife during his speech Sunday night, he called her his "soulmate."

They have four daughters between them.

Taylor-Johnson also mentioned his four daughters in his speech. "I'm blessed, I have four beautiful daughters," he told the audience. Sam has two daughters from her previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling and two daughters, Wylda Rae, 6, and Romy Hero, 4, with Taylor-Johnson.

Taylor-Johnson has played a superhero.

Taylor-Johnson has actually played two superheroes. In 2010, he starred in "Kick-Ass" as an ordinary teenager who sets out to become a superhero, and later appeared in the 2013 sequel. In 2015, he played Quicksilver in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."