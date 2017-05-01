5 things to know about Philadelphia's Natiive Sonz

Natiive Sonz have only been singing together for a couple months, but they share a bond forged by their hometown of Philadelphia and a passion for making music. Their new single "All The Time" is out now on streaming platforms, as is their second song, "Not Over Me."

Here are five things you should know about the new group.

1. The group's lead singer, Titus Martel, started singing on trains and on the streets to make extra cash. "I didn't really like having a boss, so I was like, 'Let me see if I can make my own income,'" he told ABC News.

"You know what," he said he realized, "we can make more money singing down here than at a job!"

2. As an R&B group from Philadelphia, Natiive Sonz often draws comparisons to Boyz II Men. The guys all list Boyz II Men as one of their influences, and they even practice with a vocal coach who worked with Boyz II Men in the past.

3. Jabari Logan is a first-degree black belt in taekwondo. He started training in the Korean martial art at 5 years old and got his start singing in his grandfather's church choir.

4. Courtney Golden is a senior studying criminal justice at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. He's graduating this year, but until then he has to schedule his performances around his class schedule.

5. Dave Howard is a painter and illustrator as well as a talented singer. He doesn't have a favorite artist, but enjoys experiencing all different styles of art.

Be on the lookout for more from Philly's newest homegrown R&B act.