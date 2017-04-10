'Thor: Ragnarok': Watch the first explosive trailer

In the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok," our Asgardian hero is in trouble right from the start.

In the first 30 seconds, we see Thor completely chained up, followed by an exchange with Cate Blanchett's villain, Hela. She literally catches his hammer in mid-air and crushes it with her hands.

"Asgard is dead," she declares later as she attacks the city's gates.

After being sent to a place where gladiators battle, Thor is strapped into a chair and called "a contender." We later find out that the Hulk has also been fighting in these matches, which are put on by Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster.

There's tons of action as we catch a glimpse of Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Idris Elba's Heimdall doing battle of some kind.

"It's main-event time," the Grandmaster says toward the end of the clip, followed by Thor seeing the Hulk for the first time in years. This time, it's in the center of the battleground.

"Yes!" Thor yells upon seeing his friend. "We know each other, he's a friend from work!"

"Thor: Ragnarok" is out Nov. 3.

Marvel and ABC News are both part of parent company Disney.