After 6 seasons on ABC's "Once Upon a Time," Jennifer Morrison said today that it's "time for me to move on."

The show's star, 38, said that she signed a six-year deal with the show and was offered an extension but that "creatively and personally" she felt it was time to go.

"ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular," she wrote on Instagram. "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show."

Morrison played Swan, a single mother who gets pulled into a fantastical world with her son. The show was set in the imaginary town of Storybrooke.

"As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows. I always look forward meeting the fans. If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode," she added.

She went on, "The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show."

Morrison, who has also starred in "How I Met Your Mother" and "House," is currently filming a movie, "Back Roads" opposite Juliette Lewis, and just completed "Sun Dogs" opposite Ed O'Neill and Melissa Benoist.