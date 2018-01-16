"Call Me By Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet is the latest actor to publicly distance himself from director Woody Allen.

The breakout star announced late last night that he will donate his salary from his role in Allen's latest film "A Rainy Day in New York" to charities that fight sexual abuse and harassment.

"I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer," Chalamet wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN [Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network]."

He added, "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."

The 22-year-old actor is the latest star to express regret over working with Allen after the director's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow recently penned an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times calling out actresses such as Greta Gerwig, Kate Winslet and Blake Lively for collaborating with the filmmaker.

Last week, Gerwig, who worked with Allen on the 2012 film "To Rome with Love," said she will never work with him again. Over the weekend, Chalamet's "Rainy Day" co-star Rebecca Hall wrote on Instagram that she was "profoundly sorry" and "regrets" her decision to work with the filmmaker. She said she was donating her wages to the Hollywood-backed anti-harassment initiative Time's Up.

Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar after starring in Allen’s 1995 film "Mighty Aphrodite," also apologized to Farrow in an open letter published by HuffPost, in which she expressed her belief in and support of Farrow.

"You are a true hero, and I stand with you," she said.

In 2014, Farrow wrote an op-ed piece in The New York Times, in which she told the story of how Allen allegedly sexually assaulted her at age 7.

Allen has consistently denied the abuse allegation, maintaining his ex-partner and Farrow's mother, actress Mia Farrow, coached their daughter into making the claims. The director was investigated on child molestation claims for the alleged 1992 incident in Connecticut, but prosecutors elected not to charge him.

"No one wants to discourage abuse victims from speaking out," Allen wrote in a letter published by The New York Times in response to Farrow's account, "but one must bear in mind that sometimes there are people who are falsely accused and that is also a terribly destructive thing."

Chalamet explained how his process of choosing roles has changed over the past year.

"This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education," Chalamet wrote. "I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire. But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job —- that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence."

A representative for Woody Allen did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

"A Rainy Day in New York," which also stars Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning and Jude Law, is scheduled to be released later this year.