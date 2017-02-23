Tom Brady narrows down his list of jersey-stealing 'suspects'

Tom Brady is going deep in his quest to crack the case of who nabbed his Super Bowl jersey.

The New England Patriots' quarterback posted a photo on his Instagram of his own "suspect board." Included in Brady's tongue-in-cheek list were half-time performer Lady Gaga, Brady's teammate Julian Edelman, and Gollum from the "Lord of the Rings" series.

Brady's Super Bowl jersey went missing from his locker shortly after the Patriots' overtime victory at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017.

The jersey, worn by the five-time Super Bowl champion, is estimated to be worth $500,000, according to a complaint filed with the Houston Police Department.

Hey @edelman11 "Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!" A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39am PST

"It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memoribilia," Brady told reporters shortly after news broke that his shirt went missing. "So, if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know."

ABC News' Michael Edison Hayden contributed to this report