"Mission: Impossible" fans got a treat this week!

Tom Cruise not only joined Instagram, but he used the social media platform to share two behind-the-scenes photos from the forthcoming sixth installment of the action-spy franchise, in theaters July 27.

Cruise, 55, captioned one black-and-white photo, "Get ready."

In another photo, showcasing Cruise doing one of his death-defying stunts, he wrote, "We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can’t wait for you guys to see more."

Cruise is known for doing his own stunts. The thrill-seeking actor has explained why he prefers to do it himself.

"I've trained for 30 years doing things like this," he said in 2013 on The Graham Norton Show. "It allows us to put cameras in places that you're not normally able to do. When I started producing 'Mission: Impossible,' I started developing different action around what I could physically train to do."