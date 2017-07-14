When the Emmy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning, "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross tried not to pay attention.

"I was too nervous ... to watch," Ross told ABC News. "I literally put a mask on my face and sat in meditation."

But the actress, who plays Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the ABC series, couldn't help herself, saying that when the announcements were set to begin she picked up her cellphone.

"I looked at my phone and was like, 'Please let some texts come through. Please let some texts come through.' And they did," she said.

Ross, 44, is nominated in the category of outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. The actress made history last year when she became first black woman in three decades to receive an Emmy nod in the category.

Her co-star Anthony Anderson is nominated in the lead actor category. But Ellis said, as much as anything, the nominations, including a nod for the show in the comedy series category, belong to show creator Kenya Barris.

Ellis said she told Barris, 42, her nomination was as much his as it was hers.

He disagreed, but she said, "It is, because I can be acting in my bedroom and it doesn't matter. You're not going to get a nomination and you're not going to have the opportunity to sort of do what you do and fly and play and enjoy such good material unless you have a great platform like our show."

"Black-ish is extraordinary," Ross continued, "and that is not something I take credit for. That really is the writers and the vision of what Kenya created on the show, and then the magic that happens when we all kind of come together in that dance and make what we make."

We'll find out whether Ross will be a winner Sept. 17 when the Emmy Awards are handed out.