Tracy Morgan attends Kentucky Derby thanks to post-accident bucket list

Tracy Morgan isn't taking a day for granted.

The comedian, who attended the festivities around this year's Kentucky Derby, explained why he trekked to Churchill Downs Racetrack.

"The horses -- they’re great athletes. I wanted to see one before I die," he told People magazine, adding that he dedicated the trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to his late father.

Morgan attended the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala one day before the big race, accompanied by his wife, Megan Wollover.

"I want to do all the things I wanted to do now that I survived that accident," Morgan, 48, added. "And I’ve always wanted to do the Kentucky Derby."

Morgan was seriously injured in 2014 when a truck hit the vehicle in which he was riding. He suffered a broken femur, a broken nose and several broken ribs, among other injuries. His friend, comedian James McNair, died in the crash.

Since his accident, Morgan said he has a mission.

"I know my purpose in this world is to spread love," he explained. "I love you, and you can’t do nothing about it."

Other celebrities to attend the gala on Friday night included Harry Connick, Jr., Tom Brady, Kid Rock, Jesse Eisenberg and Aaron Rodgers.