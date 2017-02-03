New 'Transformers' Clip Debuts, Michael Bay Suggests He's Leaving Franchise

It appears director Michael Bay might be saying goodbye to his "Transformers" franchise. Last night, the director posted a message to his Facebook page that suggests the latest film could be his last.

He mentioned in the post that he's previously thought about leaving the blockbuster franchise.

"It's bittersweet for me," Bay wrote. "With every Transformers film, I've said it would be my last."

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is the fifth installment since the franchise was rebooted in 2007. Bay has been the director and executive producer for all the films.

The newest trailer for the film was shared on the official "Transformers" Facebook page.

Bay praised the team of writers he has worked with on the films, and went on to say how much the films have meant to him.

"I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets," he wrote. "And it somehow keeps drawing me back."

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is set to open in theaters June 23.