Tyrese v. Dwayne Johnson: A timeline of their 'Fast' feud

For two years, some members of the cast of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise have been trading insults.

Initially, fans didn't know where the animosity stemmed from. But with the announcement of a "Fast" spinoff, featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, now it's crystal clear.

The feud between Johnson, 45, and his co-stars came into public view when the former wrestler said some of his "male co-stars" are unprofessional "candy a----."

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the car-racing franchise, was the first who posted what fans believed to be a cryptic allusion to conflict with Johnson in href="http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/fast-stars-sides-rumored-drama-rock-vin-diesel/story?id=41328372">an Instagram video. The August 2016 video centered on the actor's family, but Diesel -- who replied directly after Johnson threw the first insult -- ended with a whispered promise to his fans, "I will tell you everything."

Recently Tyrese Gibson, who has portrayed Roman Pearce in five of the franchise's films, has been the most outspoken about Johnson.

It's been hard to keep up with the back-and-forth jabs, but here's a timeline of some of the publicly traded insults between Johnson and Gibson.

Aug. 8, 2016

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Johnson harshly criticized some of his co-stars in "The Fate of the Furious," also known as "Fast and Furious 8" or "Fast 8," during the last week of filming, calling them "candy a----."

"My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story," he wrote. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy a----."

Johnson also said in the post that fans may see some scenes in "Fast 8" in which his "blood is legit boiling."

He closed with one last dig, the hashtag "ZeroToleranceForCandyA----"

Sept. 10, 2017

Gibson commented on his co-star's post on Instagram, begging him not to "move forward with that #Hobbs movie," a reference to the planned "Fast" spinoff based on Johnson's character, Luke Hobbs.

"You will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo."

Oct. 4, 2017

Universal Pictures delayed the next installment in the "Fast" franchise, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Although the most recent film in the franchise, "Fast 8," earned more than $1 billion at the box office, the studio announced that the ninth film wouldn't hit theaters until April 10, 2020, a year later than originally intended.

ABC News has reached out to Universal for this story but has not heard back.

Oct. 4, 2017

Gibson reacted to the news, blaming the delay squarely on Johnson.

"Congratulations to @TheRock ... for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," he wrote in a caption on Instagram.

He also used the post to take a shot at Johnson's film, "Baywatch," which was largely panned by critics.

"Will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic," Gibson wrote.

October 5, 2017

Just one day after the news report of Universal's delaying "Fast 9," the company revealed that the spinoff film starring Johnson would hit theaters July 26, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jason Statham will also star in the film.

October 5, 2017

Gibson reacted to announcement of the spinoff by posting a throwback photo of the "Fast" cast.

"Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family," he began. "Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster."

"They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie," he said, seemingly speaking to Johnson.

Gibson also claimed that other members of the "Fast" cast -- such as Diesel and the late Paul Walker -- were also offered spin-off films but "we TURNED IT DOWN!!!"

ABC has reached out to representatives for Gibson and Johnson but has not heard back.

October 9, 2017

Johnson celebrated the announcement of the spinoff by posting a trailer on Instagram. He also clarified that Universal came to his team "years ago with this spinoff idea."

ABC News reached out to reps for Universal regarding if they approached Johnson years ago regarding the "Hobbs" spin-off, but didn't hear back.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow [Fast] cast mates," he continued, "but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool."

But he also used the post to repeat his earlier words, "#CandyA----NeedNotApply" -- a term that's been used throughout this feud.

October 11, 2017

Johnson also hit back hard at Gibson with a now-deleted video that Gibson ironically shared on his own Instagram account. In the video, Johnson taunted Gibson for his 2015 album, "Black Rose."

"I just heard it -- I literally just heard the whole thing in my trailer -- and I’ve got to say in all honesty, it’s the biggest piece of dog s--- that I have ever heard," he said to the camera.

Johnson ended his rant about Gibson's album by calling him a "m-----------."

October 11, 2017

When Gibson shared the video on his own account, he replied in a caption: "Haters come in many forms...In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time my single #SHAME was #1 on Billboard for 16 weeks my album came in #1 on the TOP 200!!!"

"Real R&B music lovers know," he added. "This album is in a league of its own #BlackRose."

November 1, 2017

Gibson announced in a caption on Instagram that if Johnson was going to be featured in "Fast 9," he would no longer be part.

"Close your eyes dude you’re a 'Clown,'" he continued.

Gibson also called Johnson "selfish."