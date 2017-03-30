'The Last 100 Days of Diana'

More
A new prime-time documentary special hosted by Martin Bashir takes you on the final days of Princess Diana's remarkable life - across her tumultuous last summer of romance and ultimately tragedy - Premieres Sun, May 7, at 9/8c.
1:16 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Last 100 Days of Diana'
Go on. Come down from 100. You can almost didn't like. A roadmap. Inflation fears. 100. Now twenty years after the. The story is still the subject of so much speculation. Conspiracy. So much that we don't really know. Particularly concerning the lost 100 days of princess Diana's life. Now divorced from the palace the home Hummer of freedom and didn't tragedy. I had the great privilege of conduct and he only extended interview with Princess Diana and into the music produced explosive revelations. And shook the British monarchy to its foundations Hulu experience. Can this marriage to his credit. And now we take you on the final journey when time is remarkable life. A life but you don't yet know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46452697,"title":"'The Last 100 Days of Diana' ","duration":"1:16","description":"A new prime-time documentary special hosted by Martin Bashir takes you on the final days of Princess Diana's remarkable life - across her tumultuous last summer of romance and ultimately tragedy - Premieres Sun, May 7, at 9/8c.","url":"/Entertainment/video/100-days-diana-46452697","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.