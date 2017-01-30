1st Look at the All-Female Cast of 'Ocean's 8'

The film is set to be released in 2018.
0:23 | 01/30/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st Look at the All-Female Cast of 'Ocean's 8'
And the first look at the all female cast of oceans age movie hit the Internet. Rihanna shared the scene on her Twitter account she's in the movie conceived with her costar Sandra Bullock Cate Blanchett remained some of them here the movie about a daring heist at the neck down big election so cool they detonators I wanna be on that play hard line. Cool factor like that it's in your opponent and sit next you guys clean. Director.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

