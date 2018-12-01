Transcript for May 22, 1987: James Earl Jones on African American actors not getting enough roles

You do bring an awful lot of dignity stature. To the parts you play a lot of black actors say they can't get work that there aren't enough parts that that we had a young Fella on the other day Robert Townsend made a movie called Hollywood shuffle. Basically he knows this he was tomorrow's when he was saying that he was saying that good it's a parody really of of of casting calls for black actors gonna take this off you see parity of casting calls for black actors because he was. Saying that basically they're always called on the play menial parts or or Kathleen pimps or whatever. And the black actors really are treated very fairly niche you've worked. Continue really hinge. I don't like to give much credit to that problem and it is one has been realistic. And his problem but I think all leftists have that problem. You never get the kind of rules you are ready for world because. Communal. Is that very interesting story for the majority culture. Drug bust him on the culture. And it'll happen when the stories it is enough I'm almost as good enough but it just enough for large audience. Bill perhaps it is that you can take. Without. Flattering you are necessarily but to flatter yourself. Maybe it is that you take those parts and because of the size and because of the projection that you have that you add to them the dignity. Perhaps that the part doesn't intrinsically have well. In the case of gloves a stone. The writer did might including Nelson as a black man. Francis decide its is trying me in the rural and I was very pleased close. And it worked and.

