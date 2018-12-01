May 22, 1987: James Earl Jones on the parts he is most proud of playing

More
Jones listed some stage productions of which he was proud to be a part.
0:42 | 01/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for May 22, 1987: James Earl Jones on the parts he is most proud of playing
What's departure Protestant play. It's hard to name movies because I'm new movies. But there are some rules on stage the would like to be. Listed as part of my history in which which ones who do you think was was most jones' best Boozman and was suddenly and millennium Steinbeck's of mice and mice in mansion. Jack of course and I hope. Choice. Entrances and there are others in two coats please. And mr. Hal Beaulieu. And proud viewpoint of those functions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52316030,"title":"May 22, 1987: James Earl Jones on the parts he is most proud of playing","duration":"0:42","description":"Jones listed some stage productions of which he was proud to be a part.","url":"/Entertainment/video/22-1987-james-earl-jones-parts-proud-playing-52316030","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.