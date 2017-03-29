2nd trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' debuts

More
The film stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr.
0:37 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2nd trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' debuts
You Spiderman movie is set to swing into theaters this summer and now we're getting a sneak peek new trailers out. Tons of actions and a little Iron Man and on May. Well. Getting it reduced jail and a new villain who is wreaking Havoc on New York City. I think that crazy dangerous listen theater forget the flying monster. People who handled Swiss. I don't want to. Get things rather going to be able to save the city of that movie is just ahead. And on July 7.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46443566,"title":"2nd trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' debuts","duration":"0:37","description":"The film stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr.","url":"/Entertainment/video/2nd-trailer-spider-man-homecoming-debuts-46443566","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.