Transcript for 2nd trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' debuts

You Spiderman movie is set to swing into theaters this summer and now we're getting a sneak peek new trailers out. Tons of actions and a little Iron Man and on May. Well. Getting it reduced jail and a new villain who is wreaking Havoc on New York City. I think that crazy dangerous listen theater forget the flying monster. People who handled Swiss. I don't want to. Get things rather going to be able to save the city of that movie is just ahead. And on July 7.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.