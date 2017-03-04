Transcript for 52nd ACM Awards: Aldean wins entertainer of the year

It's our move. I. On Monday morning skiddie bad one of the biggest nights of the year for country music. So the Bryan and Dirks Bentley returning as host of the big show I think this is the biggest show yet. Up for the awards program right of this is that we've been negative against him down trying to get under now I am now old. Why is it wrong now. It's funny if it is very scary thought. So but it was a big opening numbers that that pick tonight in through the appropriate way of making fun that they. The last big awards show happy. That often like we'll obligated Copperfield. Himself and song of the year. Stone before performing a little magic to reveal the real winner. Brats who was very very surprised by that he would have he was more than he was probably thinking that and the storm was more likely than when it. At that moment. Said the big winner of the night was Jason all dean being named entertainer of the year Miranda Lambert took home female vocalist. And album of the year awards. Opera went so I don't know. Intends to edited moved on yeah I don't and The Backstreet Boys are back home right at the streets there now like the rat pack apart generation. Click here they're old school now that everybody in like the thirty to 45 range among them. Yeah 3030 hearings is wondering who they are above us here. New Delhi there's and then they sound greater five gebbie joins Florida Georgia line to bring down the house of these rock show the quote I guess I'm. What you drink heavy mobile Backstreet. Boys fans a look and listen to them. They got my whole crowd going out. The Georgia like every mixing it with other top country crossover lake in with the in crowd. Sunday night for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.