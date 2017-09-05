Transcript for Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year and a day in prison

US news former star of the reality TV show dance moms is headed to jail Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year and a day in prison. For bankruptcy fraud and for failing to report. All 120000. Dollars an Australian currency she brought in to the country. Miller will also have to pay a 40000 dollar fine she will be on probation for two years following her crew leaks.

