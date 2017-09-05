Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year and a day in prison

More
Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
0:24 | 05/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year and a day in prison
US news former star of the reality TV show dance moms is headed to jail Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year and a day in prison. For bankruptcy fraud and for failing to report. All 120000. Dollars an Australian currency she brought in to the country. Miller will also have to pay a 40000 dollar fine she will be on probation for two years following her crew leaks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47303619,"title":"Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year and a day in prison","duration":"0:24","description":"Former \"Dance Moms\" star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.","url":"/Entertainment/video/abby-lee-miller-sentenced-year-day-prison-47303619","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.