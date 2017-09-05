-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' 24 recap: Normani Kordei continues to shine
-
Now Playing: Famous baby photographer shares new coffee table book
-
Now Playing: Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year and a day in prison
-
Now Playing: MLB player Mark Melancon discusses his daughter's battle with rare illness
-
Now Playing: Spoiler alert: Unpacking 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' credit scenes
-
Now Playing: Washington ballet to premiere JFK-inspired space show
-
Now Playing: Aug. 13, 1980: Billy Joel on keeping his music fresh
-
Now Playing: 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Stranger Things' win top honors at MTV Movie & TV Awards
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Fans' reaction to Captain America's betrayal
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Captain America leads Hydra takeover in 'Secret Empire'
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: The legacy of Captain America
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: The history of Hydra
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Is there any saving Captain America?
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Sneak peek of 'Secret Empire' issue 2
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt offers up a smooth rendition of Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey'
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell makes high school prom dreams come true on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
Now Playing: Rapper Jidenna talks being a former teacher and gives advice to students
-
Now Playing: Red carpet before the College Signing Day
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt on gaining weight for future roles and being insecure as an actor
-
Now Playing: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell honored with double star ceremony