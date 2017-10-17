Transcript for Academy members cite 'zero tolerance' in expelling Harvey Weinstein

Several of us on the phone in the room and everybody I think emotions were the people recognize. This was an extremely important decision on the part of the academy I think they made the right choice. And there are other actors in the party. Wow convicted of everything this situation where we're focused on making a decision that affected our feelings about Harvey Weinstein and yes we're gonna have to look at. What does that mean for the future what kind of changes. Well lines that we need to put into the bylaws. At the academy and then I'm sure that the next step will be a startling look at some of these other. The academy is shifting everything sat down. There's nothing more diversity there are more women. Throughout the industry as we have seen and it. That means a light is going to be sound very specifically in areas. That we. I mean furlongs and furlongs and had been negligent about ends. Turned a blind Iowa where were not been willing to city and so hopefully asking. Larry more and more will shift and there will be. Zero tell. Unconscionable behavior or abusive power not only women but some men as well in our industry and others.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.