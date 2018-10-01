Transcript for Actor James Franco denies recent sexual misconduct allegations

New sexual misconduct allegations against James Frey dep have forced the New York Times to cancel a planned event with the actor today. Pringle appearance in the commercial overnight he was asked about claims against him made by several women including actress Allie sheeting. And nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her I know I had no idea why she was upset she took between down I don't I don't. I can't speak for her I don't know in my life I've I. Pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. Franco said if he's done something wrong he will fix it. One of the woman accusing Frankel claims he assaulted her and tried to lure a teenage friend a purse to a hotel room. Also this morning Michael Douglas is denying a claim that he committed a lewd act decades ago. His denial comes even before a report about the alleged misconduct has been published. Douglas says the former employee is accusing him of the act more than thirty years ago and he claims black balled her both of which he denies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.