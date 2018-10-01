Actor James Franco denies recent sexual misconduct allegations

More
The actor denied the allegations in an interview with "The Late Show" on Tuesday.
3:00 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor James Franco denies recent sexual misconduct allegations
New sexual misconduct allegations against James Frey dep have forced the New York Times to cancel a planned event with the actor today. Pringle appearance in the commercial overnight he was asked about claims against him made by several women including actress Allie sheeting. And nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her I know I had no idea why she was upset she took between down I don't I don't. I can't speak for her I don't know in my life I've I. Pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. Franco said if he's done something wrong he will fix it. One of the woman accusing Frankel claims he assaulted her and tried to lure a teenage friend a purse to a hotel room. Also this morning Michael Douglas is denying a claim that he committed a lewd act decades ago. His denial comes even before a report about the alleged misconduct has been published. Douglas says the former employee is accusing him of the act more than thirty years ago and he claims black balled her both of which he denies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52254919,"title":"Actor James Franco denies recent sexual misconduct allegations","duration":"3:00","description":"The actor denied the allegations in an interview with \"The Late Show\" on Tuesday.","url":"/Entertainment/video/actor-james-franco-denies-recent-sexual-misconduct-allegations-52254919","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.