Actor Scott Baio denies he had sex with minor

Actor Scott Baio denied he had sex with a minor from "Charles in Charge" sitcom.
01/29/18

Transcript for Actor Scott Baio denies he had sex with minor
An actor Scott bail is firing back against sexual molestation allegations weeded out by his former Charles in charge call star Nicole anger and hurt claim quoting here. That it started when I was fourteen and claims it was not a one time deal cycle but Bailey is fighting back posting a rebuttal on FaceBook. He also shared a letter from his lawyers to a TV talk show which was reportedly. Considering whether to share Taggart story. Bale says the producers canceled the show because of doubts about her claims. He's making all these claims about me collectors that are fools when the miners on this situation. When they're not on this that working there are only the classroom. With the teacher. He can bring them. Bayer says Taggart has been making molestation claims against him for six years but has never taken her claims to the police.

