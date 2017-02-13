Transcript for Adele and Beyonce shine at 2017 Grammy Awards

And this morning it's big Grammy Awards suggestion obviously the star's death claim brought their a game behind the music industry. Adele was a big winner while beyoncé fashion line. The 2017 grammys had a set. A Dell and beyoncé ruling the state. Adele opening the show with hello. Before she won one of the night's big awards song of the year. But it was her emotional tribute to George Michael bringing her to tears literally a showstopper like she stopped the show. And restarted or to get fans. I'm TV on so. Learning this way I'm sorry for signing the a. The crowd behind with the entire moment at Dell later apologizing. Again but now to the night's golden goddess all hailed beyoncé. Glittering in a gilded crown while performing loan dropped and sand castles. All of us holding our breaths as a very pregnant beyoncé performed this onstage it's done. Daughter Blue Ivy her tiny tots a tribute to prince looking on. But it was a party night as well with major performances by Google Mars. Alicia Keys I. And Katy Perry. Can't the rapper winning best new artist and best rap album the night ending just like it started with Ed del winning ten categories that sound. Like the same thing. Album of the year for 25 and record of the year for hello. Heating beyoncé for both awards the bound down to the queen. My cell every single day you have Sun City seventeen news Ayatollah use. And I won't just be my mommy my. We goal line then also need to Bruno Mars was busy last night he brought down the house as well with the funky tribute to prince. He robbed Jeff prince light purple blazer and worked the guitar much like. The purple line. That made his performance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.