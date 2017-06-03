Adele finally confirms she's married

The singer confirmed the news as she was performing in Brisbane, Australia.
0:36 | 03/06/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adele finally confirms she's married
Let's say here is taking center stage in that category Adele has finally confirmed that she'd Tyler with a long term partner Simon connecting. Hughes talking to her in Brisbane audience when. She said. Fallen for someone is a best feeling but that he can't do it anymore because quote I'm married now. Okay the couple have a four year old son together but they remain pretty Kool Aid. About this whole marriage thing I'm until now. Still she was able to a great all those beautiful song so many about heartbreak in her last album. You know online help us learn about you Simon if you get excited and it clearly.

