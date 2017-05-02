Airbnb's Super Bowl LI Commercial

More
The ad features faces from diverse backgrounds and the hashtag #weaccept.
0:29 | 02/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Airbnb's Super Bowl LI Commercial
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45288289,"title":"Airbnb's Super Bowl LI Commercial","duration":"0:29","description":"The ad features faces from diverse backgrounds and the hashtag #weaccept.","url":"/Entertainment/video/airbnbs-super-bowl-li-commercial-45288289","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.