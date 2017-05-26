Alamo Drafthouse responds to backlash over women-only 'Wonder Woman' screening

More
Creative Manager for the Alamo Drafthouse speaks out about the backlash the theater has received over women-only viewings for "Wonder Woman."
1:31 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alamo Drafthouse responds to backlash over women-only 'Wonder Woman' screening

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47661463,"title":"Alamo Drafthouse responds to backlash over women-only 'Wonder Woman' screening","duration":"1:31","description":"Creative Manager for the Alamo Drafthouse speaks out about the backlash the theater has received over women-only viewings for \"Wonder Woman.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/alamo-drafthouse-responds-backlash-women-woman-screening-47661463","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.