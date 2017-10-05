Transcript for Allison Janney on her 'extraordinary' year: 'This is a test to my stamina'

Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers welcome to popcorn where we tell you what is pop and in the culture and my guess today's Allison Janney. Who to me is one of those actors that win here she's in something whether it's Broadway television movies. Ago it's going to be good you know. It was whatever happens this is really going to be good so of course. He does so many things he's he's on mom on TV which is just on every week and that she decided I'll go to Broadway. And I'll do six degrees of separation because. Quietly to life I'm just gonna do all of these I think it. So anyway I'm honored to have an iron to be here he didn't think if you haven't made you know eight performances we. I forgot for some reason I thought after coming off of doing nine to five musical I thought oh this is this is more in my wheel house to a straight play. It's only an hour and and an amount albeit Joseph Allen's having marching. I I have never been more exhausted in my life I can't even think about going out after the so I just sit my dressing room kind of stare at the Longo was just happen and and and and now until I can do just to get home go to bed. It happened and all over again that I'm older. The thought. I just think that every body that has to do that. Just think OK I'll get to opening night and I'll get reviewed all be over but it is. It doesn't it gets going with six degrees was written in 1990 whoever's part is we didn't have the region it we have. Nobody goes on FaceBook an engine program. So that is some impostor came in and said I'm Sidney watching his son Alec or just Google them migrant Muslims and said no you can't get out of here. I tune in the. And so that even a scam artists can't work. His magic again. Well that's one good thing that come from the Internet memories you know of Manning but many bad things too but that's very true. But in in a topical way to me six degrees with the notion of that were really close while only six degrees away. Has been reduced to top off almost no degrees. You could be that connected the yes and yet what is. Missing is the of the human face to face contact which I think. Is is more important than the other and in some ways were less connected about way than. Even though were more connected and and there's so many things in this play that resonate even more now than they probably did back in 1990 I think. When issues of you know with. Paul the character of Paul saying. And I he says I will be the police would treat me badly and I said they'll kill me and I say I don't think so and he says this Louise the concerned I am black. And it stops that we. Don't have that in him now just. Race. It's fitting justice Harry just this scam when he six years. As we haven't really come very far in terms of what social engagement but can't walk. Seeing you on stage playing this part lived with it. Tall calling it beautiful standing there in your Fifth Avenue apartment. Looking this is this character is a 180 degrees from Bonnie. On the she is but I'd love seeing that we're seeing this sophistication. And then we're seeing underneath it. That you and your husband in the art business are just as much as scam artist is all exactly. We are con artists on higher plateau he young very very much we do the same thing and it's its interest in my whole. This is sort of an homage to all the women I grew up with and my grandmother lived in Long Island and used to take me into the city did. Groups stay with summer for fancy friends on the upper east side and tumors. I grew up watching these women and and and sort of idolize him in the bet it's a thought they were so fantastic but there. I'll Wear makeup and jewelry in just gliding through life. I'm fascinated by them a ticket to play wiese. And how her wake up to what isn't working in her life is an extraordinary. Journey. And an honor to get to play every night content on where there with us and be so supportive of this this productions so excited and he's them sensitive. And their gift to us all because of his. His love of us in this particular production. Because he hasn't been done since done a number I wondered why he waited so long dead. Do revival but he just wanted to wait for. I think it's the right time and right I think it is I think it's and this. And to meet or he's just brilliant writer and urea and when he wrecked directly for the movies like Atlantic City it's just. Genius correct and this is resonate to mean more dedicated to Tapia because it says look where we. Com in the town not Faulk. And I don't know how far we've you know. Shocking that is and I had friends who came to see it who. When they saw the original production they didn't have kids and now they do to seeing it and seeing it a whole play to the case with. Seeing them in the kids in this production her her extraordinary and that desperately. I think we need people to if you are lucky enough I mean around the world to dissect the you know Allison will. Pay for your trip. You just comment is really all plans after a 5555555. We'll take care of old. Her all of a comic book but they come on in this fabulous it whining complaining. Stay if you don't you reading debate John Katie says that John where is writing about millennial before millennial even exist so I mean it's states brilliantly kids bring big get. The entrance of that the kids get entrance applause. It's starting to get entrance applause because it's so. It's just for early brilliantly staged by tripped Coleman. It's I cannot wait on stage for or when they're alive because I go if you can relax these. That I don't care about what they're doing but I can relax relax here enjoy their party to Weis of them watch them do this. Because you have been on broadly since ninety fallen five remember you have that look at that that was like. I want the ball why and how well of course lines never that would I never even knew that could be on my bucket list of things to do the never thought I'd be offered Broadway musical because I. I'm not a singer but. Tillman tell like I don't want thinner Hawaii though. It was a confidence building though and it's been like you know and Arab that was right on the tales of west wing and I wanted to do something completely different Michael Broadway musical could not be more different than. West wing with music by Dolly now he can view of duke exquisite Dolly Parton and so now doing mom and and television and film that was and I think through life and what. That what you're days like. So. It's been an extraordinary year in Europe not have much for arrests are really have been we have this is the test to my stamina and make it through this. And liked us you know to vacation shock. I have to because I have been my love my life is like my life is what I do and I got to pay attention to the other. Part of my life but mom has just been picked up Redford's yes. But that schedule and in working with. On and animal cast that there's so. Great to work within. It's two weeks on one week off it's the most civilized schedule and in the business with that shouldn't happen and we expect few actors who make it. Twenty million dollars or show ice you know really you do you all not always think everyone thinks everything people may have have more money than they actually do and make more money in and leaves can prove it I had my pace steps to. I really wanna see you out. No it's called crazy TV money for something you know but the fact is with mom we're watching a heck of a sit com. That's about addiction and drugs. DF. Yet we deal with everything and wonderful comic moment everything that life throws at you. We just happen to be in recovery and when you're in recovery led doesn't stop happening to you have to get through step. And keep your recovery and that's the journey we chose to show it these two women on the sound so proud of telling you their stories and showing. Showing people in recovery that there's hope then and laughter and and and and aid truly worthy life to lead but. When people see you. What are they saying when he won the street stopping is it is it TJ on the west wing. Is it. One of the movies that you've done what is it that they recognized most. Mostly CJ a thing but some people. I did this movie called drop dead or just went oh no that's. What you're Ellen Barkin and then maybe I mortgages are run on a continuously. That was extraordinary I literally met Ellen Barkin. And two minutes later I had to be played her best friend on camera. That's the greatest thing about being an actor just okay and now we are best friends and. Allen is so wonderful but I get a lot of crazy fans with that movie which is which is always fun I never know. Some people come up and go oh my god and just have to stand that you wouldn't view from the bridge there is some you know it's always. It's always a different thing but most nine and a ten. Five that attendance today what should you do isn't the night but in that scene we. On bargains doing your hair. And you're seeing that her daughter was the most smartest she's the most artists here is a time capsule or national artists are we capped a weekend. I love that Italy and cats again but before but with west wing two people have always saying are you is actually come back you know what. It never can imagine a time where that -- show. Is there has more rooms sparkle and shine on it more is such a dream to have an administration like that people. During this time people yearn for that more it will they do your work but who endeavors of thought that CJ would morph into Sean spies. Chester county because that. It that's where we are wise in Aaron Sorkin writing about that I but the only thing go to that sounds pacers most of McCarthy that. As far as I'm could learn. She found his secret heart. He has listened to you get her mother. I boss later mother and. It's eight man fronts behind yeah. I'll be I was extraordinary need to write a do you have rob with Melissa about. It first of all she's she's okay I've I've known her long time and and always knew that to him. With that star and so brilliantly funny and sitting across from her attorney Jim rob as the head of the CIA. I basically which is why I said nothing. I just would stare at her with a straight face and watch her go all over the place and Disco stop talking about and I couldn't. It was yeah she's one in my fair people on the planet and its. But when you look back on your movie acquired the ones that stick in besides. I mean you've been in. Like Oscar winning movies like American Beauty around now as of my brother will my first. There's so many wonderful. All those movies mean a lot to me what perhaps one of the first that. A lot to me was my relationship to start with Mike Nichols when he saw me. In a play that I did in Atlantic theater company called fat men in skirts and he's on me in that plan wrote me that lovely as latter. And put me in his movie wolf I had linked to the small little pardon there. And then fanatical Meehan primary colors. Right about the great Pratt fall down the stairs which Aaron Sorkin saw and I feel sure that is why he put me in west wing and Mike was always in my corner and a champion for me and I just loved him so much so anything I did with him. Woods was huge for me and he was the most smartest he was the most part it's I'll. Here it is. Yes and Alan Ball who I was and has played five women wearing the same dress and that Manhattan class company here enlightenment where in the same dress and what was the and one that. We've got men and murderous that was in the case over way Alan Ball wrote the five men women were in the same dress that he. Had sent men they see me for the part of you know the mom in an American Beauty so. A lot of that the film work that I got. And came from the theater and from that fat men skirts production Stanley Tucci. Wrote. Reno had big night was trying to get that done so. From he played we played husband and wife and that play and he put me in big night and that was an extraordinary you know. So it's good there's just that this six degrees for Yahoo!. A condom it's. The let that happen you know it's it's no money or you wouldn't you know U and Ohio grows where you race right Dayton Ohio so then you would Paul Newman. At Kenyon College where he went Kenyon college and came back to Chris in the brand new theater they have built there by directing the first play that was. And down in there and it was a play that Michael Christopher who who won the Pulitzer Prize for shadow box wrote in and it was a play that. It didn't have a life after their production. But it was it was an X where X transfer for me in a lot of these. The other students at Kenyon to get to. Be in a play directed by Paul Newman was extraordinary and meet JoAnne Woodward and they were very instrumental in getting me come to New York got in the neighborhood Playhouse and and she was so generous and gracious with her time and started a theater company with a lot of us actors and provided us a place to do. Scenes and showcases to get agents and then. And then the doors just. Oh yes and people's why did you any of the your aunt who. This is it our ever you want I didn't get my Broadway debut as I was 38 it happening for me. For probably ought had been that you would. When you were starting out with people say to you. I think I was just I was talking too tall and non. I don't think. I think I just have debt and I was too. Tall and not right turn on his new role was not too young to play a lot of the character roles that I would be playing I think I just had to marry new well you know before. People saw use for me believe me I was. I was torn thing if anything else I could do and if there had been anything else that's. I wouldn't. I wouldn't I wouldn't graduate because there was nothing at. I was like a point there's nothing else I can do I'm gonna have to wait this out so there's no it to answer to the question of what would you have done. Is here. There's nothing I think you could. I love dogs I possibly could have been a. You know Rob Walker. Rumor I don't know he's having with animals we you have you only brought two of them southern in the green room of your seven Emmys. So which is good at all I think I was trying to get them and hear did do that. We hit which they see it that they are in my office in Los Angeles I have two beautiful bookshelves that their on and and I office and there. There. I'm proud of every single one of them and lumped them. That's for flu whistling moon 24 mom mom and won four masters of disasters it's that we have women told everyone. Do you have. Where I told. What you see and thank you had cancer. That was. Now is one of them. Why was it. Extraordinary role it explains Margaret Ghali and and some extraordinary things I got to do it an aide to never thought I would do. On camera. Well I keep hearing you sit I never thought I'd I never and they come out and he. Which is a great thing for all of us who get to what you do. So you've never been done before and no way it turned down some times it's those who. I think never turn now that would never returned again and that but you don't know that it ends and so. Now we got it wrong only good thing you know you had done so much. Q back the clock and getting a call. Soon whom. When mud that becomes. Oh and he is seen there and ability is he here. And no I. Maybe you could literally couldn't believe that the thing you could think that was beautiful but that the united de guise of jobs. You can't really do I don't even know what went waddle that is fun guys they had no idea I just existing senior Andrea one of those. Things I say to make my friends laugh sometimes we'll just break out of or like lemon hall for on the bottom did you always know when your loved would come along know. Now. You know about let me just it yeah no different than my. Career might whatever happens we'll believe it Bethlehem this therapies are you listening to pay you. I would sing with Steve he wanted. How would it would have to come from it always comes what it today this and why Aaron mood. Well it's. All those flag being ill. Pat we did brigadier. Is that for every thousand like yeah I think that's pretty the rest come from. I just now and you box. Alison it's just that it's to me to Atlantic City in the senate this year was great to hear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.