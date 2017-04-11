'Andi Mack' stars discuss season two

The Disney Channel series' season premiere marked a first for the network.
I think that as parents it we can all be inspired because it's hard to kind of break the cycle. Of how you might of been raised to think. This or that about different groups of people and it is to really stop and say you know what if that stops here. Because love is the most important and then to start handing that down to the generations it's beautiful land issues that are difficult to talk about real life you can see play out onscreen. In such a wonderful example look. All of this how you do it isn't it's hard to imagine something you've never done before you can't even wrap your head around. Coming from a more loving place an old seeking do what's in humor. And some law. We live in a world where hopefully. The younger generation and hopefully the show can help people be less afraid of being who they ER.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

